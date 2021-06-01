To the editor:
I was reading the Friday, May 28, paper and read the article about the proposed 2,000-3,000 acre solar operation. This will take some serious land out of agricultural production during a time of animal feed shortages and increased food insecurity throughout the world.
I also believe it will have a serious impact on the environment. Picture this: How many deer, turkeys, songbirds, etc. do you picture thriving on 3,000 acres of solar panels vs 3,000 acres of agricultural land?
Will this land be taxed at the agricultural rate, or at a rate comparable to land used by a nuclear power plant?
Robert Berendt
Wawaka
