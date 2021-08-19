To the editor:
Please thank and patronize our 2021 CEF golf sponsors!
The 8th annual golf outing for Child Evangelism Fellowship of Indiana, Northeast Indiana Chapter, was a great success and we are grateful to the golfers, sponsors, donors and many volunteers who made this possible.
Held at Zollner Golf Course, the event raised funds that will be used to share the Gospel with children and disciple them in the Word of God. By patronizing the following, you can join us in thanking them for their support: A & D Specs, AgriLabs Inc., Andrews & Shipe LLC Tax and Accounting, Beacon Credit Union, Bill’s Pro Towing & Repair, Bradley Overhead Door, Budreau State Farm Insurance, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Classic City Body & Paint, Coldwater Golf Course, Coldwell Banker R.W.G. Kirk Kohart, Corkle Auto Sales, Covington Box & Pkg, Credent Wealth Management, Croxton & Roe Insurance, Design It-Build It, Duraclean Specialists, Ervin Graphics, Fairview Missionary Church, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Farmers State Bank, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Foundation Golf Center, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, Graber Drywall, H & S Automotive Machine, Heartland Global Services, Hey Waterman, Horizon Wood Products, Hydrotech Building Solutions, Indiana Farm Bureau, Industrial Rep Inc, Innovators Research Inc., Integrity Restoration & Construction, Island Hills Golf Club, Jacob Insurance Service, Dr. Jeffrey and Karen Justice, Kruse and Kruse Attorneys-At-Law, Dr. Berry and Robin Miller, Miller’s Tax Service LLC, Mohre Truck Cleaning, Nate Lauer State Farm, NEI Glass, Lonsbury Garage, Orland Congregational Church, Peace Lutheran Church, Pettigrew 316, Phoenix4, Potawatomi Inn, Powerscreen of Indiana, R. P. Wakefield/Elsie Manufacturing, Sanderson Auto Sales, Ken Seigel Securities, Shelton Investigations, Sparetime Investments LLC, Sweet Summers, Thunder Lakes, Tom’s Donuts, U2FP (You 2 Full Potential), Village Kitchen, Wayside Furniture, YMCA of DeKalb County, Zollner Golf Course, Doug and Cindy Atkinson, Dave Bruns, Cindy Burkhardt, Dan and Diane Cooper, Rob and Karla Dobson, Paul and Elizabeth Feaman, Mike Ferrell, Rolla Frisinger, Roger and Naomi Fuller, Steve and Linda Gibson, Rob Hiatt, Terry Johnson, Doug Kersten, Bob and Teri Krafft, Douglas and Angela Lockwood, Mike and Lorri Meyer, Andy Miller, Allen, Stephanie and Jacqueline Miller, Ken and Shelly Miller, Jack Nicklaus Family, Terry and Mary Ellen Rayle, Garrett Sauter, Mark and Kaitlyn Skinner, Jonathan and Charlotte Stepp, Paul and Beth Stepp, Ed Teegardin, Chris Tilbury, Jason Vanderhorst, Ken and Dee Wolf and Kai Zacharias.
To learn more about our local CEF chapter, go to cefnei.com.
Paul Stepp, chairperson
Angola
