To the editor:
I am proud to have served on the DeKalb Central School board for the last 12 years, and as I reflect on that time, I fully recognize that public service on a board is not without its ups and downs. Some issues that we faced have caused more upheaval than others and these are the things that people tend to remember.
Yes, we did have a failed referendum, but fostered communication with the community. From the referendum, we learned that how and when we communicated were even more important than the basic idea of communication itself. Several modes of communication have to be deployed to reach a majority of the community and receive the best input. Over the past few years, the school district has worked to increase their outreach to the community through social media, surveys and mailed district newsletters. After the referendum, there were several listening tour meetings conducted to foster more open communication with the community. As a result of these discussions with the community, a public school board work session was implemented each month to discuss the upcoming agenda items and increase transparency in the board’s decision making process.
With experience on the board, I have learned that a good board member and leader is someone who is trustworthy, a good listener, has the ability to resolve conflict, the skill to empower others, and implement what it takes to help the students and community succeed. In my experience with working alongside Heather Krebs, she has displayed all these qualities and many more to ensure the students, community, teachers, and staff triumph at DeKalb Central. She has been an integral part in moving the school past the referendum, learning from our mistakes, and listening to the community.
Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges to the school district and with the leadership of the board and administration, DeKalb Central Schools have created an environment that gives the students and parents choices to accommodate as many family schedules as possible, while listening and accommodating the needs of the teachers and staff. The pandemic is not going away anytime soon, and we need a school board member with experience and leadership that can carry on the work already established by the board, administration, teachers, and staff.
Due to her experience and qualities as a servant leader, I recommend you vote for Heather Krebs. I believe she is not only an excellent candidate but the best candidate for DeKalb Central United School District Board.
Jay Baumgartner
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.