To the Editor:
Solar coming to DeKalb County has seemed to cause a huge division between friends, neighbors, and sadly even some family members. This only will happen if people choose it to let it.
The proposed changes laid out by the commissioners are minor. To quote President Commissioner Bill Hartman, "we are trying to make it fair for everyone". Some have the misconception this is taking landowner rights away. This couldn't be further from the truth.
If you have followed along, the changes just add a little protection for the non-participating landowners. Increased setbacks with or without a buffer, depending on how many sides solar will be surrounding their property. The increased setback amount is determined by how many sides solar will be on. Non-participating landowners can work out a separate agreement on their own with the solar companies if they don't want the increased setbacks. Added is a fire protection plan.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson has pointed out on several occasions these properties are zoned agricultural, not industrial. Solar is asking to be allowed to operate on land zoned AG. I give Mr. Hartman and Mr. Sanderson alot of credit for hearing both sides and seeing that changes to the old ordinance needed to be made in this situation. Also by putting a cap on acreage for solar in our county to protect our agricultural use for food production.
The solar companies are using threatening, bully tactics. Telling schools and other facilities what they won't have if solar isn't allowed to come into DeKalb County. But haven't we done well all these years before solar was even on the table? Let's be honest. In the end it all comes down to one thing, money.
For those pro-solar and those signing up your land, it is your right. However your next door neighbor may not be. Your family member may not be. They have rights as well. Just be a good neighbor, friend, and family member.
Cindy Stout-Foglesong
Waterloo
