To the editor:
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater’s next production — “Little Red Riding Hood … unplugged,” is currently in rehearsal. This production will be multi-media and will feature filmed scenes along with live ones. Excelsior will be filming some of these scenes on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. The filming will be outdoors in front of the new Straw Building on Jackson Street between 7th and 8th streets.
These scenes will be similar to a “red carpet” event as the Director, Fairy Godmother, Greta Starr and BB Wolff arrive in Auburn. We’re inviting anyone who wants to be a part of this to join us as we would love for it to be a big crowd. Nothing is necessary ahead of time, just show up and be part of the fun. There will be a lot of activity that day as the ice sculptures will be on display in the James Plaza, so come join the fun!
“Little Red Riding Hood … unplugged” will be on March 12, 13 and 14 at Middaugh Hall in Auburn. Check out our website at ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com for more details.
Kent Johnson
Auburn
