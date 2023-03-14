To the Editor:
I wanted to write a letter of thanks and commendation to Noble County/Kendallville 911 dispatch and Deputy Williams of the Shipshewana Police Department.
On Sunday, a motorist was blocking traffic at the intersection of Angling and Lima in front of Five Lakes, I went to check on the driver, fearing that they were having a medical emergency. The motorist was responsive but incohesive, became agitated, abruptly moved their vehicle several feet before stopping again, said something else that I can’t remember, and when another motorist shouted from their window that the driver had been swerving prior to blocking traffic, I decided to call 911.
The motorist, seeing that I was making a call, proceeded to get out of their vehicle and approach mine and attempted to gain entry through the (hastily locked) passenger-side door. By this time I was already on the phone with 911 dispatch, though I could not safely leave with my car. Just then, a gentleman knocked on my window, and identified himself as an off-duty officer with SPD. He took over from there, and I was able to leave.
To say that I was not expecting this to happen as I was leaving Kroger would be an understatement. I have not received any training for how to deal with situations like this, and to say I was rattled would also be a gross understatement. It took the better part of an hour for me to get back to baseline, but when I did, I had an enhanced appreciation for our first responders, in this case the police, even more so than was already the case in wake of the tragic death of Master Trooper James R. Bailey in the line of duty.
So, to offer concurrent sentiments with your recent column published in the weekend edition: Thank you, police. I also encourage everyone to pray that the motorist in question gets the help they need.
Zion McNull
Kendallville
