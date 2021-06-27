To all the utility and local government workers who restored power lines and cleaned up fallen trees and debris after a small tornado and strong windows caused damage across northeast Indiana early Monday morning.
To DeKalb High School graduate Rachel Dincoff, who last weekend joined an elite group of northeast Indiana residents who have qualified for the Olympic Games. Dincoff punched her ticket to this summer’s Tokyo games by placing third in the discus throw at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon.
To the Eastside High School baseball Blazers, who made the community proud by advancing to the state finals of the Indiana High School Athletic Association tournament.
To dozens of volunteers who participated in the United Way Day of Caring across DeKalb County on Friday, some of them working outdoors in the rain, to complete repairs for needy residents and spruce up public properties.
To St. Joe resident Phil Carpenter, one of the founders of the St. Joseph River Greenway, who was honored last week with a carved statue along the path.
