High Fives
East Noble High School graduate Sally Witwer Stolz writes: “‘Nunsense’ (at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville) was hilarious and amazing!! And such a thrill to be in the beautifully restored auditorium that we grew up with! And the gorgeous building! It is even more beautiful than when we were students in it! Thank you to all the people who made saving that beautiful building a reality! It is unthinkable what we would have lost had it been demolished. A million thank yous!”
Ken Wilcoxson of Auburn says thank you to all the people who reached out to his family and him following the passing of his dear wife, Fern. “I hear a lot of comments about people snubbing each other or doing mean things. All of you negate that type of thinking and acting. You do it by showing us a Christ-like love. Some of my crying is in gratitude to God for all my very dear friends,” he said.
High fives to the 10 Lilly scholarship finalists in Noble County. Good luck and we look forward to finding out this year’s winner.
High five to DeKalb County leaders who helped position the county to become a Broadband Ready Community by the state, as recognized by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch last week.
