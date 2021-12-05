High fives to the cast, crew, faculty, parents and everyone else involved with East Noble's "Frozen Jr." which opened Thursday night at the Cole Auditorium. The final performance is today at 2 p.m. "Frozen Jr." is a wonderful show for all ages and an excellent opportunity to experience live theater close to home. For many students, the time they spend on stage — and/or helping with productions — is among their meaningful high school experiences. Theater helps to develop lifelong skills. High fives to high quality theater programs and the people who help to make them happen.
Latest News
- Flood warning signs being distributed in area
- Hearts filled with thankfulness
- Studies show coffee can be a component of a weight control plan
- Plan ahead for drain lines
- Lord of the Rings movies turn 20
- Thanksgiving double fatal tops most-read list
- Wedding cupcake disaster turns out successful
- Wagon rides stir up some holiday cheer
Most Popular
Articles
- Legendary McCool's has been sold
- Rural crash kills two on Thanksgiving Day
- Fix-up Followup: Kendallville featured in HGTV special
- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Noble County
- Central Noble cancels meeting on superintendent contract
- Snow more cancellations: EN Theatre ready to stage 'Frozen'
- Wyatt Engle
- Charlayne McClanahan
- Phone carrier curtails 911 abuse
- Hannah Holstein's weekly basketball power rankings, picks
Images
Videos
Commented
- Super spellers (1)
Latest News
- Flood warning signs being distributed in area
- Hearts filled with thankfulness
- Studies show coffee can be a component of a weight control plan
- Plan ahead for drain lines
- Lord of the Rings movies turn 20
- Thanksgiving double fatal tops most-read list
- Wedding cupcake disaster turns out successful
- Wagon rides stir up some holiday cheer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.