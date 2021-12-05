High fives to the cast, crew, faculty, parents and everyone else involved with East Noble's "Frozen Jr." which opened Thursday night at the Cole Auditorium. The final performance is today at 2 p.m. "Frozen Jr." is a wonderful show for all ages and an excellent opportunity to experience live theater close to home. For many students, the time they spend on stage — and/or helping with productions — is among their meaningful high school experiences. Theater helps to develop lifelong skills. High fives to high quality theater programs and the people who help to make them happen.

