25 years ago
• East Noble seniors Nick David, Amy Yoder and Josh Treesh were honored during the East Noble Senior Honors Night at Cole Auditorium. David and Treesh shared the Pop Guymon Award for outstanding senior male athletic achievement. Yoder won the Outstanding Senior Girl Athlete Award. East Noble athletic director Tom Crist presented the awards.
