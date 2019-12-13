To the editor:
I must respond to Mr. Gene Link’s recent letter and his misleading and misunderstood comparison of Trump and the Democrats, which he lumps, quite arbitrarily, with the socialists, liberals and never Trumpers into one homogenous group (the DLSNT).
His metaphor of Saul and David to the Trumpers and the “DNSLT” is even more absurd. How would it be if I were to compare the Trumpers and his neo-Nazi fans, attackers on innocent members of religions other than Christian (including Jews and Muslims and Sikhs), and racists, perhaps referring to them as the TnNaR and compare Trump and them to Satan and his one-third of the heavenly host that followed the Lord of Lies? I doubt he would enjoy that, and I wouldn’t do it because it is patently unfair to the many genuinely good Republicans in this country.
It is just this type of purposeful grouping of segments of society into dehumanized stereotypes that is the bulwark of propaganda, so artfully used by previous and current dictators in our time. Instead of this type of heinous activity, I would rather look at individuals, one, of course, in particular, in relation to some quite specific Biblical references.
Mr. Link leans pretty heavily on “lies” and distortion of “facts.” To date, our own Liar-In-Chief has, by several reckonings, told no fewer than 13,435 lies or misleading claims as of October, 2019. There is a brief set of rules for conduct in the Bible that I’m certain Mr. Link and a majority of people are aware of called the Ten Commandments. Number nine is “Thou shalt not bear false witness,” To elaborate, “Lies are an affront to God, Who is Himself the truth and the life.” (John 14:6) Enough said.
And further, there is always good old number seven: “Thou shalt not commit adultery.” Period. It does not say adultery is not as wrong when one pays off the woman to stay silent, or if nobody finds out, it states quite clearly that it is a major sin. Trump has done this in at least two documented cases.
Now to go to the Main Man Himself, Jesus, who told his disciples, “Suffer (allow) little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 19:14) Jesus did not say to rip them from their parents and put them in cages where their basic needs are barely met, if met at all. Let alone to keep them there for an indeterminate period of time when they have no idea where they are or where their parents might be. That situation is simply torture, and I am certain, an abomination in the eyes of God and Jesus.
Also, we Democrats don’t necessarily hate Trump, we just don’t like him and know that he is not fit to lead this great country of ours. He is, in the opinion of many qualified psychiatrists, unstable; he is definitely not a genius, unless you consider a fourth-grade (at best) vocabulary an indication of such; he is a liar and sycophant of global dictators and enemies, as well as being a thorn in the sides of our allies.
And as for the country loving him, fully 50 percent of the population would like to see him impeached and removed from office. Doesn’t sound a lot like love to me.
So, Christians, to ignore these facts, actual facts, not “alternative” facts, seems to be self delusion at best or hypocrisy at worst. You need to turn your TV from FOX to Public Television, and your talk radio to NPR for the actual news rather than overblown, insipid conspiracy theories and get some exposure to the actual facts.
John Stevens
Angola
