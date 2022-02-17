To the editor:
Regarding the Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services newly formed Utility Service Board, it doesn’t sit well with me that a small majority of our Common Council wants to remove the duties of overseeing Auburn Electric, AES and the Information Technology Department (ITD) from the mayor and the Board of Works and Public Safety, and take those duties onto themselves. The advantages of this move without a proper presentation to the public are a mystery.
The Star reported a threat of a mass exit from AES, Auburn Electric and ITD employees if those entities continue to run in their present state of operation.
What employees are going to leave, and what are their positions?
Do we customers have to take Council’s word as Gospel?
Is AES a utility? We are AES customers and we choose to use this fine service. We don’t need it. We do need water, sewer and power. Those are what I call utilities.
Are the lawsuits really needed, or is this a result of personal attacks? I was not aware of any friction between the Council and the mayor until the former general manager of Auburn Electric, AES and ITD left the position. You could tell something was up when there were two full page ads in The Star, which appears to offer Common Council’s reasons for the creation of the Utility Service Board, and the more recent letter of Change of Governance from the Interim GM or superintendent (whatever the correct title is) on AES letterhead.
We then see the formation of the Utility Service Board, whose self proclaimed members are the entire Common Council (minus the new superintendent). Reasons for this that I read in The Star were: 1. The mayor and the Board of Works and Public Safety do not have or not enough checks and balances concerning the running of the three entities. 2. The mayor was not transparent to the Council reporting the departure of the general manager of Auburn Electric, AES and ITD.
Finally, it doesn’t make sense to flip one board with another if you are going on the premise of transparency. Who’s going to check on the Common Council? (Again, the same Council members make up the proposed Utility Service Board.) The move may be well intended, but what will the Council want to run next? (Water, Sewer and maybe more to come ... if not by this Council, maybe future Councils).
There was a rush to get this Utility Service Board up and running due to 1. It didn’t have a GM or superintendent running the ship, and some members of Council thought an immediate candidate was necessary for the sake of efficiency.
It was reported in The Star that the Utility Service Board has appointed a chair and vice chair, and with that it was stated “There will be some learning curves.” (I take that as it will take some time to get up to speed, which seems to be a double standard.)
2. Another point brought up by some Council members was the mass exit of Auburn Electric, AES and the ITD employees.
The new interim superintendent mentioned that between the three services, there’s a need to hire 12 to 15 people. Out of fairness, it would be good to provide some details and comparisons of how many people left their positions during the time the former GM was running the ship. (The former GM served during both Mayor Yoder’s and Mayor Ley’s administrations.)
We don’t need lawsuits, we need our officials to talk this out and solve it. Council needs to provide solid information in a timely manner to the people before they create new boards and start shifting duties and responsibilities.
The mayor and the Council should offer a formal presentation of the advantages for each of their points in an open forum. Then proceed to the next measure; hopefully one won’t be needed.
Jim Turcovsky
Auburn
