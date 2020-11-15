25 years ago
• Plans, specifications and cost estimates for a new Kendallville elementary school and remodeling and expansion of the high school were approved by the East Noble school board and it building corporation. Construction of the new K-fifth grade school off of Sherman Street is estimated to cost $7.8 million-$8 million while cost estimates for the high school project are $7.5 million-$8 million. Construction on both projects will begin in the early spring and will be completed in the late summer of 1997.
