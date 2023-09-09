To the Editor:
The very principles this country were founded on are under attack as never before.
Legalizing lawlessness doesn't change the wrong it involves. We are seeing more and more of this.
God's word — the Bible — is just as relevant today and is the truth that, when followed, shapes out lives to prepare us for what is to come. No amount of resistance/opposition will change that truth. Each day we live brings us closer to the final destination we have chosen. Do not compromise your Christian walk for fear that “it may offend someone who does not agree with your values/belief.”
Prayers to God may not always have the result we'd like. We cannot manipulate Him to bring about the result we desire. Do not be angry at Him; He knows what is to come beyond “now” and is in control of all.
If an issue with God is the loss of a loved one, we do not know what they were spared from in their future. Would we subject them to a return to this world, more suffering in it, and parting from them again? (Such is not for us to control.)
Even if we have walked away from or rejected God at some time, He continually pursues us and His arms are ever open to welcome us back. His love is unchanging and will cover us through and beyond every season we will face.
In conclusion, a quote about faith from Joni Eareckson Tada: “It's simply taking God at His word and taking the next step.”
Patricia Johnson
Fremont
