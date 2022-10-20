To the Editor:
Please cast your vote for Tony Baker for DeKalb Central School Board. I have known Tony and his family my entire life. Personally Tony is very easy to talk to, a respectful guy, and very humble. Born and raised in Waterloo and a DeKalb graduate. He knows families from every part of our county. Tony will speak with a CEO and a farmer with the same listening ear.
Tony's years in management will bring fresh new ideas to the table. He already has ideas about fundraising for all extracurricular activities, will work toward a budget our community can afford, and most important realizes the kids need the best academic and vocational programs.
In speaking with Tony, his goal was to return home and help in anyway. His family did just that, living in Waterloo for 22 years now. Tony will be a huge asset to our school system.
Cindy Stout-Foglesong
Waterloo
