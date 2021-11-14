JB Samuelson writes: “High fives to Kendallville McDonald’s for getting it right. The changes to the drive through with the rebuild solved the ‘back door line cutters’ that raised everyone’s blood pressure. Thank you.”
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
