To the editor:
I attended the Mayoral Forum sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and found myself surprised at the disparity of preparation between the candidates. The original agreement for this event was to offer the community a chance to ask the candidates direct questions in the manner of a debate. Unfortunately Sarah Payne’s opponent would not agree and a compromise was needed. The format of the event was altered to provide each candidate 10 minutes to discuss their platform, however direct questions to both candidates were not permitted.
Sarah Payne delivered a confident and organized speech that contained detailed plans for attaining her goals as mayor. It was clear in the articulation of her message that she had invested a considerable amount of time in preparing for this event. This was the first opportunity for the public to meet the candidates in the same capacity and Sarah approached it as she has her entire professional career; with incomparable passion, transparency and knowledge. It was evident Sarah chose each word carefully with her audience in mind. She respected the ground rules of the event by concluding her remarks within the allotted 10 minutes and by doing so, demonstrated her time management ability.
I believe the candidates’ preparation revealed how they will each conduct themselves in the role of mayor. Both had nearly three weeks to prepare and rehearse the message they wanted to convey and it was not lost on the audience that only one candidate actively did just that. I encourage everyone who was not able to attend to watch the video of the forum.
Sarah Payne is the best choice to lead Auburn because she will approach each day as mayor with intent and accountability as she recognizes the impact of the position is directly related to the effort she puts forth.
You can find the forum video on the KPC News YouTube channel.
You can read Sarah’s speech under the blog section on her website sarah4auburn.com
Carolyn Parker
Butler
