Kendallville got some big news last week as the deadline for building owners to apply for part of its $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant closed — 25 buildings were submitted for funding.
Two weeks ago city officials were expected to have around 12 buildings included in the project. Now they're looking at double that.
While initially it looked like it might be possible the city would have too much money and not enough work, now the opposite seems more likely.
That's where the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission should step in.
The city's RDC should offer to pick up any work that might get cut out of the PreservINg Main Street grant and do so at a generous rate.
Currently, the RDC's facade program offers a 50/50 match up to $15,000, which does allow building owners to do many smaller upgrade projects as needed.
But the PreservINg Main Street grant is much more generous — the city only asked building owners for a 15% match to access 85% of their project cost in grant funds. Also, there's no cap on a project cost, so some buildings could get major, major overhauls.
If the city were to run out of money in its grant because it has more projects than it could handle, those building owners shouldn't miss out due to no fault of their own.
Instead the city should recognize and encourage those who lined up for a choice to make their buildings better.
If the RDC would consider continuing the offer of the 85/15 match or, failing that, something more generous than its usual 50/50 and $15,000 cap, that could be value added above and beyond the big state grant.
We suggest that add-on be limited only to any building owners who might get bumped from the $2 million project, as a way to reward their initiative and enthusiasm, even if things don't line up for them under the big grant umbrella.
The commission doesn't have infinite resources, but it does have significant financial wherewithal to continue the progress the city is making.
As the Downtown TIF is set to expire in 2025, what better way to close out the final years of that district than by rounding out a huge makeover downtown?
It's obvious that the generous terms of this grant have helped mobilize many building owners who otherwise haven't been super involved in updating their facilities.
Kendallville shouldn't let those people fade back into the woodwork. The city should actively engage with every owner of these 25 buildings and help make their plans come to fruition, regardless of whether it's now or somewhere a little ways down the line.
It would be a missed opportunity to toss those buildings out just because the PreservINg Main Street bucket got full.
We encourage Kendallville's redevelopment to consider this initiative as the picture of what is and isn't going to get funded with the grant becomes clearer in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.