90 years ago
• A new Dodge one and one-half ton capacity dump truck was purchased yesterday by the City of Kendallville from the Hilkert & Stonebraker agency. The truck will be placed in the city street department. At a recent meeting of the city council, action was taken to sell the team of horses, used on the streets, and replace the team with motor equipment.
