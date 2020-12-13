Indiana’s attorney general-elect should take a page out of the “America first” playbook and adopt an “Indiana first” mentality when he takes over as the state’s chief legal officer in 2021.
Todd Rokita, a former Indiana Secretary of State and former U.S. Congressman who has been out of office since falling in Indiana’s three-way 2018 Republican Senate primary, isn’t even in office yet but he’s already showing signs that he’ll drag the state into whatever legal crusade you might here about on talk radio.
This past week, Rokita threw his support behind a Texas lawsuit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court effectively asking the nine justices to invalidate election results in four states carried closely by President-Elect Joe Biden, despite vote counts and recounts verifying the ballots and all four states certifying their election results.
The effort is likely the last of last ditch efforts in a string of dozens of failed attempts to overturn the election results on claims of widespread fraud that attorneys for President Donald Trump have been unable to provide any compelling evidence to support in a court of law.
Regardless, Rokita offered his support for the lawsuit not filed by Indiana, not being argued by Indiana, not affecting Indiana in any direct way and, by all expectations, has no reasonable expectation that it will succeed.
Following Rokita last week, lame duck Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill also threw his backing to the longshot Longhorn suit along with a handful of other Trump-won states with Republican AGs.
For the last four years, Hill — when he wasn’t using his office to try to defend himself against substantiated claims that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women at an Indianapolis legislative wrapup party — spent much of his time filing amicus briefs all over the country for conservative legal cases that had little or nothing to do with Indiana.
Hill wasted time filing paperwork in emissions cases in New York, against meat regulations in California, abortion cases in Mississippi — the list goes on and on.
Hill’s political career hit a setback this year when Republicans chose not to renominate him for his own office. We doubt, however, that it will be the last we hear of Hill, who often appeared like he was more focused on building his own right-wing street cred than actually attending to Indiana’s legal matters.
Will Rokita, who has also garnered a reputation as a political opportunist, follow a similar script?
We hope not and encourage Rokita to adopt an “Indiana first” mentality while in office.
Place focus on defending the state in its direct legal challenges, fulfill the office’s role as consumer advocate for Hoosiers and work in tandem with local prosecutors on addressing lingering issues of fairness, equity and justice across the state.
We expect Rokita will find plenty to keep him busy for four years if he sticks to that script without spending state resources running the attorney general’s office like a personal PR department for his next political leap.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.