To the editor,
With the days getting shorter, more runners are on the road during times of darkness. Here are a few tips for both runners, walkers and drivers.
Runners and walkers, wear light-colored clothing or, better yet, invest in a lighted vest, I personally wear a vest with flashing lights. Walk or run facing traffic. Remember, run on the left, ride on the right. If running in a group, run single file when traffic is oncoming — don’t hog the road.
Drivers slow down, put the phone down and pay attention. When you see a walker or runner, take your foot off the gas and press on the brake and make an attempt to move over — it’s OK to cross the center line if there is no oncoming traffic. State law requires 3 feet of clearance, I would prefer 6. If there is oncoming traffic, stop. Stopping will only cost you maybe 30 seconds of your time, not stopping could cost me my life. Finally, turn off your bright lights, you’re blinding me.
Thanks, and see you on the roads.
Joe Kobiela
Auburn
