To the editor:
As the owner of a 96-year-old business I have learned a few things about success and stability. A businessperson must continuously determine their customer’s needs and wants while developing and communicating competitive and cost-effective solutions. Unlike politicians, the businessperson’s spending is limited to their personal financial resources and funding provided by others that share their vision. A few mistakes and the businessperson is out of business.
Unfortunately, many politicians lack a background of accountability and think they know more about their constituents’ needs than the actual constituents. Politicians often dictate what they feel best for the public and raise taxes to pay for their convictions. A few mistakes and they raise taxes again.
I have known Todd Sanderson for the past 20 years. I have always found him to be honest, fair, compassionate, understanding and financially accountable. These personality traits should be a requirement of all government representatives but are often lacking. I can’t think of a better County Commissioner than the experienced and successful businessperson Todd Sanderson.
Michael A. Butler
