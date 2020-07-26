25 years ago
• Four-year-old Randy Rhodes, of Kendeallville, raised $300 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in a bike-a-thon held at the Avilla Speedway in Avilla. Rhodes raised the most money of all the participants.
