Column about Scott Stump brought back many memories
To the editor:
I appreciated the story last Sunday (March 7) about Scott Stump and his family.
My memories of the Stump family go back many years ago. The family was well known for their awards in so many 4-H projects. I know I’m telling my age, but the mother was a client of mine when I first opened my salon. A lot of my mother’s clients came to me when she quit the profession. They lived in Washington Township, south of Wolf Lake.
I remember the Prairie Heights FFA area Ned Stump developed for students interested in learning about agriculture. We went there with our family. I know Nancy, Ned’s wife, was one to teach many arts, attending and crafting, showing her skills.
Tom Stump, recently passed, was a State Police officer. Mark, his son, has been an Auburn police officer who is best friends of our son, Marty McCoy.
To read about Ned’s and Nancy’s son Scott and family was very interesting but not surprising he would excel and be one to extend his knowledge to help others. It was how the Stump family was brought up.
It’s so great to read a positive, uplifting story these days. When it is someone you can relate to, it makes it better.
Linda McCoy
Albion
