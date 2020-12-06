To the editor:
In the course of the current COVID-19 pandemic we have repeatedly heard phrases like “front-line workers in essential occupations” and “unsung heroes” used to describe doctors, nurses, police officers, and others whose professions put them at the forefront of the struggle against this cruel disease. Such persons truly deserve our gratitude and respect. But even before the coronavirus began to take its deadly toll, there were workers in occupations who, on a routine basis, offered kindness and compassion under difficult circumstances — and continue to do so.
In early December of the current year my 91-year-old father died. He was preceded in death two years earlier by my 90-year-old mother. Both of my parents suffered from dementia, and over the last three years one or both of them were residents at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
My parents were good people, but dementia robbed them of their ability to understand themselves and the necessity for them to be where they now lived — which is a way of saying that they were not always easy folks to care for. And yet the personnel at Miller’s Merry Manor rose to every occasion. Whether they were attendants, nurses, social workers, cooks, or administrators, they always responded to my parents’ needs and occasional infelicitous behaviors with professionalism, grace and good humor. I will forever remember the many acts of pure goodness on the part of the staff at Miller’s that I witnessed.
And when the pandemic struck, I saw the staff of Miller’s Merry Manor add a component of heroism to their care for residents and concern for residents’ families. Every effort was made by the employees at Miller’s, despite risk of infection to themselves, to maintain routine care for residents while keeping the virus, as long as possible, at bay. For some time I was able to have outdoor visits with my father on a weekly basis. After this was no longer possible, attendants did their best to accommodate window visits with my dad.
The pandemic will eventually come to an end, but the need for a safe place that provides care for persons who are no longer able to care for themselves will never end. All of us will eventually require such care for somebody — family, friends, or even ourselves. We all owe a considerable debt of gratitude to those many selfless individuals who have chosen to devote themselves to the infirm and the aged at places like Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
Jim Farlow
Auburn
