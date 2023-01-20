In two years, Rep. Jim Banks will no longer be representing northeast Indiana’s 3rd District.
The four-term rep is making a run at the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. So, like Rep. Marlin Stutzman before him, the 3rd District will be open as our rep goes after a higher office.
The race to replace Banks, however, is already starting. Just this week, we heard that State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, is already mulling a run. A local Republican chair said several names have already come up, although none have gone official yet.
Last time the seat was open in 2016, it was a six-way race in the Republican primary and you could barely watch TV at night without being bombarded by political ads. We suspect 2024 is going to be much of the same.
Banks has proved popular in northeast Indiana during his tenure — although the district is so reliably conservative literally anyone who runs with an “R” next to their name on the ballot can win 60%-plus of the vote. We have no illusions that whoever comes out on top on the Republican ticket in May 2024 will be a shoo-in to the seat in November.
That being said, Republicans nowadays come in many flavors, ranging from old-school conservatives (like Banks used to be) to Trump-era populists (like Banks is now).
So what should residents in northeast Indiana look for in their next rep? Here’s our list of suggestions:
• A fiscal conservative with realistic goals and expectations. Debt and deficit are a concern. Democrat spending has spiraled up, but Republicans did no favors either when they passed the deficit-increasing Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, either.
Politicians like Sen. Mike Braun will say we can just cut our way back to balance. But that’s not likely, considering the annual deficit is more than 100% of non-military discretionary spending.
We doubt any conservative is going to endorse more taxes, but we need to hear realistic and honest ideas for how to control debt and deficit.
• Someone accessible. Banks hasn’t held a public event in the northeast corner in years. Outside of pay-to-attend Lincoln Day Dinners, we rarely see him.
His office also used to communicate regularly with media — sending out press releases, offering interview opportunities, sending invites to site visits around the area — but that has mostly stopped too.
That wasn’t always the case. We used to see and hear from him a lot in his freshman and sophomore days.
Our next rep should commit to visibility and communication with constituents, to keep them informed of what’s happening in Washington and get their feedback to take back to the Capitol.
• Someone focused on pocketbook issues, not culture wars and political bickering.
While some Hoosiers don’t think Sen. Todd Young is enough of a “fighter” because he doesn’t spend his time pounding culture issues, Young is the kind of conservative who is focused on solutions, reaching consensus and getting legislation done. Voters should want someone cut from that cloth.
As the race heats up, we’ll do our best to find out what each candidate stands for and what their ideas are, so that voters can make an informed decision come 2024.
It’s not every day that we get a new representative, so let’s all do our best to find a solid public servant.
And, please, send us letters to the editor letting us know what you want in your next 3rd District rep. We’d love to hear your ideas.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
