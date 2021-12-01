To the editor:
“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” This phrase reminds me of Hillary Clinton. She was scorned by her nation in 2016. In response, she claimed Trump committed election fraud. She became the prototype for the furious “Trump Derangement Syndrome” crowd.
Leftist media ridicules those questioning the integrity of the 2020 election yet supports Clinton’s claims. Double standards.
Concerning 2020, Democrats conspired alongside major players like the news media, social media, elites, technocrats, judges, election boards, legislatures, and woke activists.
News media like CNN, MSNBC, and Associated Press perpetuated leftist narratives. They portrayed Biden as centrist, buried scandals involving his son, and twisted Trump’s words about Charlottesville leveling charges of racism. They perpetuated the RussiaGate hoax fabricated by Clinton and deceived the public regarding violent leftist rioting in Democrat cities. Following the election, they ridiculed those concerned with its integrity.
Social media like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube suspended vocal conservative participants. “Fact checkers” silenced anyone contradicting the narrative.
Woke elites and technocrats contributed to leftist organizations influencing Democrat votes in swing states. Mark Zuckerberg donated over $350 million through an organization, Center for Tech and Civic Life, towards this objective. Open Society Foundation (George Soros) supported campaigns of woke Democrat prosecutors who do not aggressively prosecute crime.
Judges, legislatures and election boards changed voting procedures, favoring the left. Democrats hired Marc Elias, an election lawyer, adept at exploiting the system. Taking advantage of COVID hysteria, his strategies created the possibility of virtually undetectable election fraud involving indiscriminate mail-in voting, ballot harvesting and inadequate voter identification. Election workers included improperly prepared, late and unsigned ballots. Senile nursing home residents were exploited for their ballots by unscrupulous individuals.
Democrats want to enshrine some of these practices across the nation, claiming that appropriate controls like voter identification are racist.
Woke activists terrorized the nation during 2020. Democrat mayors in cities like Portland and Seattle allowed violent, destructive rioting to continue for weeks. When Trump responded by defending federal buildings, leftist media labeled him as a Hitler wannabee.
Activists organized protests and descended upon polling locations, causing legitimate concerns of rioting and voter intimidation. When police responded, activists claimed they were suppressing minority voting.
Leftist media exploited these events to mislead the public. Responsible voters need to supplement their media diet with conservative news to counteract propaganda. Sadly, the national news section of KPC News doesn’t serve this end well. Instead, selected articles from news services like AP reinforce it.
For more information regarding election irregularities, I recommend a well-written book titled "Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized our Elections" by Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist.
Additionally, I recommend an article titled “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign that Saved the 2020 Election” on the Time website, bragging about the leftist propaganda campaign. Also, Project Veritas has a great undercover exposé on YouTube titled “CNN Director Admits Network Engaged in Propaganda to Remove Trump from Presidency.”
For conservative news, I recommend Fox News, Western Journal, The Federalist, Alpha News, BlazeTV, Breitbart News and Newsmax. Also, follow bold Republican congressmen Rand Paul, James Lankford, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Mike Braun, Tom Cotton, Jim Jordan, John Kennedy and Jim Banks on Facebook and YouTube.
I am not a Trump loyalist. He is prideful and engages in coarse locker room talk. He is not adept at guarding his speech, anticipating distortion by leftist media weasels. But, as a Christian, I would vote for virtually any pro-life Republican over a pro-abortion, Neo-Marxist Democrat.
Finally, Psalm 2 is comforting to the believer. Ultimately the plotting of evil men leads to their destruction. God wins.
If you would like more recommendations, email me at sparkmanrl@mediacombb.net.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
