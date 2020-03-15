To the editor:
During the Lenten Season, many people “give up” something and others try to do more. Both happened at the blood drive on Friday, March 1. The American Red Cross appreciates the hospitality of Trinity Church United Methodist and the advertising of The News Sun and radio station WAWK.
Many volunteers give of their time to make the day successful — the men who set up and tear down: Ed Weber, Bill Mock, Alan Maxson, Brian Baker and Kurt Parker. The women who prepare food and serve the food to the donors and staff: Marietta Hite, Sharon Parker, Janet Sibert, Sue Clinton, Mary Parker, Chris Davis, Marty Pyle Carlson and Judy Butler.
Donors who took time from busy lives and “gave up” blood were: Ronald Stryjeski, Jim Abbs, Steve Brittenham, Kathy Brittenham, David Meyer, Aaron Carnahan, Edward Miller, Carolyn Morr, Glenn Weimer, John Cline, Mark Pankop, Lora Carteaux, Julia Nixon, Suzanne Mountz, Katy Wysong, Larry Lafevor, Kelly Morris, Nancy Strater, Kim Schroeder, Alma Conley, Jamie Walker, Mike Rowe, Bill Hullilnger, Natalie Cox, Hailey Carnahan, Bryce Gephart, Lindsey Bell, Kevin Carter, Charles Thompson, Derek Thompson, Tim Carteaux, Melissa Creen, Joy Krug, Kelly Hoffman, Lash Lynn, Kelsie Duehmig and Julia Tipton.
A huge thank you to all who made this American Red Cross Blood Drive successful by donating time, food or blood — the gift of life.
Judy Butler
Publicity
Kendallville
