To the editor:
Dear voters, I am writing this letter in support of my father, David Cserep. My dad is the most hard-working and dedicated person I know. If there is one person in this county that will always have your back, he is the man. Many people simply see his 30-plus years of law enforcement and military background but don’t see the depths of the sacrifice this selfless and fearless man has made. Many people don’t see the year-long deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Cuba, and many other places protecting our community and country. They don’t see his four kids hugging him good-bye at the airport waiting for the day he comes home. But he also knew in those moments that he had a mission which was to do whatever he had to in order to keep not only our family but our community safe.
He is honest and accountable. If anyone knows my dad, they will tell you that he doesn’t lie, never has, and never will. I encourage voters to look into just how great of a candidate my father is. There is no doubt in my mind that he will continue to make our communities' safety and friendly atmosphere a priority.
My father has a very true philosophy of working hard for what you want. I believe that he has greatly demonstrated this while serving as DeKalb County sheriff for the last three and one-fourth years. I am certain that if voters re-elect my father, he will do everything in his power to keep up the outstanding work that he has already put into our county. So, it would be highly encouraged to re-elect David Cserep on May 3 for DeKalb County sheriff.
Lillie Cserep
Auburn
