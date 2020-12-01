To the editor:
It is important during these contentious times that we recognize the generous individuals and businesses in our community.
The Cole Center Family YMCA and The Kendallville Park & Recreation Department partnered to sponsor a virtual backpack auction to benefit Light the Night Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Special thanks to the following: Applebee’s, Cheryl Barker-Reick Insurance Agency, Mindy Cope, Susan Crosby, Double D’s Detailing, Forbes Brothers-Century 21 Bradley Realty, Ryan Ferguson, Mayor Suzanne and Randy Handshoe, Linda Jansen, Kendallville Chamber of Commerce, Kendallville Do-It Center, Kendallville Pizza Forum, Brad Miller, Rosie Miller, Dairy Queen, Shepherds Chevrolet Buick GMC, Casey Weimer, Whatchamacakes, Wings Etc., Donna Wolfe and Katie Wysong.
Thank you for supporting us and our community project.
Dawn McGahen
Kendallville
