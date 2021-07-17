State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, fourth from right, joins members of Indiana’s Greenways Foundation and Rails-to-Trails Conservancy at the Statehouse for a briefing of the newly established Indiana Legislative Trails Caucus. Kruse is one of four co-chairs of the caucus, a bipartisan initiative that aims to grow, connect and maintain Indiana’s network of recreational trails and greenways. Leaders discussed the value of connecting recreational trails and how it can improve Hoosiers’ quality of life and Indiana’s economy.