“There seems to be a wall between the citizens and the school board,” a local East Noble parent said at a recent school board meeting.
That, like all comment sessions, was part of a one-way speech to board members who listen but don’t engage with the crowd.
Ultimately, he had a point.
Schools and school boards should create opportunities and availability for constituents to discuss concerns with them and have an actual discourse, where administration and their elected officials can share their perspectives, too.
Board meetings should not be turned into testy back-and-forth dialogues, especially when often audience members who do come to speak often come looking to pick a fight.
Board meetings are business meetings for elected officials to conduct monthly business that needs to be completed. That is and should remain the focus of regularly scheduled meetings.
But as we have it now, that’s all that constituents are offered.
While superintendents and building principals do try to make themselves available to those they serve, residents often have little other access to their elected school board members in an official capacity. They air their grievances at a meeting but they don’t get to hear back from the school why and how things are done the way they are.
And instead of being the monthly punching bag, schools should take the opportunity to defend themselves and their practices.
We fully recognize that much of the recent unrest has come from people who would claim schools have become training grounds for racism against whites and from people who would seek to suppress or erase non-traditional gender and sexuality in all corners of society.
The notion that schools have suddenly become “Democrat camp” or the “church of the woke left” as one parent put it at a recent meeting, is admittedly hard to take seriously.
Schools have more important things to do than fight culture wars with those who want to bring them to the doorstep, but educators should never shy away from the opportunity to defend and support all of their students, and should not stand idly by as a vocal few try to rewrite the narrative of what a day in the life of K-12 education actually looks like.
Programs like Westview’s parent shadow opportunities — where Mom or Dad can spend a day at school (and probably cause their children great amounts of embarrassment by their presence) to experience first-hand the ins and outs of a day at school — can be helpful to pull back the shroud. Angola’s superintendent has been getting out to community meetings, too, to share the school’s story with those who want to hear it.
A public forum outside of a school board meeting, where community members could have a two-way discussion among leaders and each other could be also beneficial. These forums would have to be crafted in a way that the sessions would meet the requirements of the Indiana Open Door Law, of course.
Even that may not satisfy the most ardent detractors, but there are many others who could benefit from simply a better understanding of how their local schools functions, what they can and can’t do and the reasons why they do what they do the way they do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.