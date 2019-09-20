Every person deserves a second chance
To the editor:
It has come to my attention, through several people, that a few people in the area who have a single felony on their record have been denied access to certain apartment complexes just because of the said felony.
I feel this is a form of discrimination against these people just because they made a mistake in the past. Should they not have a chance to prove themselves as being a good part of society? Every person deserves a second chance to become a productive part of society including having fair housing no matter their past or how recent the felony. It is a shame these people are being discriminated against for one mistake.
I suggest these places consider helping these people with a hand up so they can get a restart on building their lives and getting their lives back in order.
Bruce Hoffman
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.