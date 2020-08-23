Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb have been busy this week making two announcements that will hopefully help the state weather a current problem due to COVID-19, while also aiming to address long-range systemic issues.
On Friday, Holcomb signed off on a short but important executive order related to coronavirus, temporarily suspending rules that will allow schools to work with child care providers to offer supervision outside of school buildings.
So-called “latch key” programs are an important piece of Indiana’s child care puzzle, allowing schools to host after-dismissal programs that create a bridge between the end of the school day and when mom, dad or guardians get off of work.
Children’s schooling can, right now, be a huge headache for parents who typically work during the day, because the reliability of junior being in class all day Monday-Friday is no longer guaranteed.
The executive order allows programs to provide care at locations outside of school buildings, which will allow major providers like the YMCA to more easily watch over school-age children, especially on e-learning days when students need somewhere to go while parents are at work.
COVID-19 is hard enough on families without having to worry about child care during the day, so this order should provide more flexibility to providers, give parents the help they need and allow more adults to go to work instead of being forced to stay home supervising virtual learning students.
Earlier in the week, Holcomb also announced several initiatives to address equity and inclusion in Indiana.
Following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis and the nationwide protests that have followed, governments and agencies across the U.S. are taking the opportunity to review their standards and practices.
Holcomb created the position of Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer, a state job aimed at improving access and inclusion across state government operations.
Likewise, the governor is mandating that Indiana State Police troopers get equipped with body cameras by spring 2021 as a way to increase accountability and transparency in police interactions with the public.
And third, Holcomb directed a review of the training curriculum at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, where new officers go for their initial training before being put out on streets.
The move met criticisms from the left that they didn’t go far enough, while some on the right think the measures are unnecessary. If both sides of the political spectrum are griping, it’s likely a good sign that Holcomb is on to something worth pursuing.
Indiana has a checkered past with racism, so it is not far-fetched to expect relics of the past may still be found within the foundations of our modern society, especially when they are subtle influences as opposed to overt discrimination. Indiana, like most other states in the U.S., has long-standing disparities between white, Black and other minority demographic groups despite progress made since the Civil Rights Era.
Efforts to look at how state government and state police operate with a critical eye to look for areas of improvement will always be a worthwhile venture in the quest to create a more equal society.
Holcomb, who faced criticisms from opponents in his first term that he was a do-little governor, is showing in 2020 that he not only does put in the work, but that when he does he aims to find both practical, prudent, middle-of-the-road solutions to short-term and long-term problems instead of looking for flashy, radical changes that have become more the norm in a deeply polarized society.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
