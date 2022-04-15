To the editor:
We have been delegates to the state convention in recent years. The convention is an important process in adopting the policies and platform for the state of Indiana.
One item that came up at the last convention was to approve same sex marriage. As soon as we were made aware of this we joined the opposition to fight adding this to the state platform and we won! We believe that this will be brought up again this year. We strongly oppose having this as a part of the Indiana Republican platform and will do all we can to stop it.
We would appreciate your vote in the May primary as delegates to the state convention in June. It is so important to stand up for Biblical principles.
Larry and Barbara Wilkinson
Kimmell
