DeKalb County has lost a jewel in Millie Hansen
To the editor:
Psalms 116:15 “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”
This applies to Millie as much as anyone who has ever passed. Millie Hansen was the greatest encourager I have ever known. I guarantee that each student that she ever taught at Auburn High School or DeKalb has never said a negative word about her.
Her greatest gift in teaching art and music was getting her students to believe in themselves and be successful in whatever she was teaching and was very successful and creative in doing so. In 1967, she traveled from Auburn High School to Waterloo and Ashley on her lunch hour for the entire semester. She taught each entire student body “The Halleluiah Chorus.” At Christmas time, she had Waterloo and Ashley students all bussed in and join the Auburn student body at the old Auburn Alumni Gym. There, in that beautiful cathedral-type echo of the totally filled gymnasium, we all performed “The Halleluiah Chorus” with all the parts coming through as if done by a professional choir. Everyone participated and each student, regardless their relationship to God, felt a special closeness to the purpose of the praise within the song as it was written. It had a profound impact on every student at each of those high schools and the faculty as well.
Millie’s went on to begin and build the Musical Theatre and Music Department at DeKalb High School directing literally hundreds of students who were involved in these programs. Nothing was too big for petite little Millie to tackle as she double- and triple-cast all her musicals and even took a group of high school singers to Europe to perform in a day when there were no such programs and having to raise all the money themselves. Her list of accomplishments and students who gleaned success from these programs are far too long to mention here.
This is who Millie was. In our art class, she would go from student to student while working on a project and, after showing them a point or two, always ended with a phrase like, “Now you can do this” or “That is so good, keep it up” or some positive phrase that made you want to do even better. That is the essence of a good teacher and we all knew that she really meant these encouragements because they were from her heart. She always greeted each class with that warm, million-dollar smile.
I can personally attest to the power of her encouragement. I went on to teach, coach and direct at the high school level for 42 years. I tried to emulate in my own way her heartening tactics. Probably the highlight of my own career was being able to work with her every day on presentations and musicals at Garrett and Eastside High Schools. Coming out of retirement to help me, she hadn’t changed a bit as she took charge of the music and was as encouraging and successful as ever, still making these kids believe in themselves and their gifts. She was such a force for the arts in our community that DeKalb Eastern named their state-of-the-art auditorium for her.
Now, I envision Millie in charge of some Heavenly choir and still sharing and giving back her gifts as that is all any of us really have to give. I encourage any active teacher to think of Millie’s success as an instructor of our countries most precious commodity, our young people. Well done good and faithful Millie. What a joy you have been.
Tim Albert
Garrett
