To the editor:
In reference to the May 28 article concerning new play equipment for Riley Park, I wanted to add my voice to what Park Board member Janet Canino is reported to have said.
For the past few years during good weather, I have regularly taken my four grandchildren (now ages 3-8) to various playgrounds in our area. These include the several playgrounds in Auburn, two in Waterloo, and one in Hamilton. While many of these playgrounds have much to choose from as far as play equipment, their absolute favorite continues to be “the Pirate Ship Park!” It will be a sad day in our family when that wooden ship disappears, and I find it hard to imagine that the new one pictured in the paper will come anywhere close to replacing it in their imaginations. I, too, believe another wooden replica ship would be a more popular choice. Or is it possible to bring the current one up to safety codes?
Marlene Jessup
Waterloo
