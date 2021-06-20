25 years ago
• Children from the YMCA Summer Fun Club took an active part in a groundbreaking for the DeKalb County Field of Dreams campus to be located on 12 acres of ground donated by Dana Corp. on the corner of North Street and Indiana Avenue in Auburn. The 27,000-square-foot YMCA with an estimated cost of $3.4 million would feature a day care center, nursery, swimming pool, fitness center, gymnasium and meeting room inside, and a playground, soccer fields and outdoor jogging trails on the surrounding grounds.
