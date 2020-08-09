25 years ago
• The DeKalb County Council voted 6-1 to let the county’s Redevelopment Commission and Redevelopment Authority consider tax abatement and new tax increment financing for the second phase of Steel Dynamics Inc. — a cold-roll mill to employ nearly 175 people, with an estimated cost of $185 million. Construction could begin in early 1996.
