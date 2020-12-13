To the editor:
I just wanted to comment on the downtown improvement, around the mound. The work done on the old bank building looks really great, and really adds to the beauty of the downtown area. That along with the work of other downtown owners is something we in the area can be proud of. The work on the old bank building has turned on old run down building into a beautiful useful building again.
I want to thank them for investing in our downtown.
David Brockett
Pleasant Lake
For history buffs here is additional information provided by The Herald Republican editor, Michael Marturello. The bank name is the old First National Bank of Angola. That's who built the building in the 1920s or 1930s. On the side of the building it only reads First National Bank. First National of Angola, which went by Angola First, has not been in the building since the 1980s (it is now Key Bank). First National Bank of Fremont was in there for a while, then left; Farmers State did not keep that location after taking over First National of Fremont.
