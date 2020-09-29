To the editor:
I don’t have children that are in school any longer and I live in a different school district in DeKalb County. But, I want to share some thoughts about one of the candidates that is running for the DeKalb Central School Board, more on a leadership/personal side.
I was working in Fort Wayne at the time that I wanted to find a new job, closer to home. I knew that a new bank was opening up and I also knew that John Davis was going to manage it. I applied because I knew what kind of man I would be working for and how much he cared about our community!
John does not just volunteer with all the many organizations that he belongs to, he actually dives in head on, normally taking responsibility as a secretary, treasurer, etc. not just a member.
I have never met someone so vested in their community, strong in leadership and caring so much! I have the pleasure of calling him “boss,” but it doesn’t feel like that.
I guess I just want to say, if I was a parent in the DeKalb Central school district, this is the kind of person that I would want watching over our schools and making decisions that affect our children. We need more caring humans watching over our kids. I wish I could vote for John Davis for DeKalb Central School Board!
Cherri Quaintance
Garrett
