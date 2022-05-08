90 years ago
• Dispatches from Washington D.C., say that eighteen widows of Civil War veterans in the Fourth district have been given $50 pensions on bills introduced by Congressman David Hogg, and among these is Mrs. Matilda VanNiman, of Kendallville. Others on the list are Mrs Katherine Keyser, of Garrett; Mrs. Martha A. Swander, of LaOtto; Mrs. Elizabeth Nye, of Cromwell; Mrs. Alma Niedhammer, of Butler; Mrs. Eliza J. Arthur, of Auburn; and Mrs. Edith L. Johnson, of Cromwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.