Events of Monday were a new low point even for Trump
To the editor:
I cannot count the number of times over the past three and a half years I have asked myself how much lower can Trump go. Time and again the president has proved there is no depth to which he will not sink to curry favor with the misguided minority of Americans who elected him to our nation’s highest office.
Without a doubt, the events of Monday evening were a new low point even for Trump. First, he gave a speech from the Rose Garden that did nothing but fan the flames of violence our country has suffered over the past week. Rather than acknowledging our nation’s history of racism and police brutality toward people of color, Trump upped the ante of violence by pledging to send the military into our cities.
Even as he spoke, police were using tear gas and rubber bullets to displace a group of peaceful protesters so Trump could walk out of the White House for a staged photo opportunity in front of a historic church that had been vandalized. It is important to keep in mind that this was his first visit to a church since Christmas Eve. Apparently he considers churches “essential” for everyone but him.
It is also important to understand that while Trump scowled and awkwardly held up a Bible, he has shown only passing familiarity with the Good Book. Asked several years ago to quote his favorite Bible verse, Trump was unable to do so. And despite enjoying the support of evangelical Christians, many of Trump’s actions and statements in office have flown in the face of Jesus’s teachings.
Trump’s photo-op was an altogether shameful display of hypocrisy, reportedly motivated by his ire at news reporting that he took refuge in an underground bunker Friday night when protesters approached the White House. What a small person he must be to use religious imagery to boost his fragile ego.
Trump likes to portray himself as a strong leader. But it is hard to imagine a more feckless, hollow shell of a man than the one standing in front of a building he has not visited, brandishing a book he has not read. Perhaps Trump should spend more time inside a church and reading that Bible instead of shamefully using them as props.
David Latimer
Auburn
