90 years ago
• “Public Work and Unemployment Relief” was the subject of an address delivered at the weekly meeting of the Kendallville Lions Club, held at the American Legion Club room by R.N. Wiley, professor of sanitary engineering at Purdue University. During his discourse, Prof. Wiley emphasized the fact that Kendallville will ultimately have to construct a sewer or inevitably face a series of damage suits. The professor discussed various phases of how to bring about an end of the depression and dealt at some length on the sanitary sewer problems in Kendallville.
