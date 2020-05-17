When it comes COVID-19, local leaders should be taking the lead to set a good example for everyone else.
As some of our local officials get back to in-person meetings — and some had never stopped in the first place — the scorecard has been mixed, at best.
Let’s start with the good.
Take the Noble County Council, which has stayed with in-person meetings the last two months. But those meetings were moved to the Noble Circuit courtroom instead of the cramped meeting room, allowing everyone to spread out in the gallery, jury box, attorneys tables, etc. And, every one on the council and most of the other people participating are in masks.
Many school districts, city and town boards and government committees continue to opt for virtual meetings via Zoom, GoToMeeting or YouTube so their members aren’t sitting next to one another.
Then, there are others who aren’t doing so great.
As noted in a column last weekend, Auburn and DeKalb County elected officials are going mask-free at their meetings. LaGrange County officials are meeting sans masks, in similar fashion to the pre-COVID times. After spreading out previously for in-person meetings, the Noble County Commissioners were back to their normal seating arrangement, no masks, business as usual.
I guess if there’s one positive to take from local government meetings in which usually little to none of the public ever shows up, it’s that there’s not a whole lot of chance for transmission because no one else is there.
But at the same time, let’s recognize that many of our local representatives aren’t exactly spring chickens, and as we all know, COVID-19 is much more dangerous to people over 60 years of age.
Not only are town board meetings usually pretty close quarters, they’re also usually pretty long, creating a greater risk of exposure.
Maybe you can get away with skipping a mask or slipping up on your social distancing for a quick visit with other people or to run in the door to grab your takeout and be OK.
But the longer you sit there sharing air, the worse off you’re likely to be if someone is sitting there carrying the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t have a hard and fast figure for what constitutes “prolonged exposure,” but notes that 15 minutes of close contact would be a fair operational definition.
And, as we learned from the results of the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health study that were discussed last week, about 45% of people who were positive for COVID-19 had no symptoms.
What’s worse, the director of the public health school said that people are generally most contagious right before they develop symptoms.
The Fairbanks study estimated only about 3% of Hoosiers have been infected to this point, meaning there are still many, many people who could still pick up the virus.
Our local health officers and health departments are all taking this virus very seriously. Gov. Eric Holcomb and his staff have been practicing what they preach, even if they have a few slip ups here and there.
You’d hope your local elected leaders, the people selected by voters to take care of their counties, cities and towns would exercise an equal amount of care and set a good example for their constituents.
As we’re finding far too often from our staff’s exposure to these elected officials at their meetings, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
We hope going forward that our local leaders who are not taking adequate, or any, precautions will reconsider their approach and enact better practices.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
