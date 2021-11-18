Eviction alternatives aid tenants and landlords
Initiatives aimed at reducing evictions in Indiana are presenting tenants and landlords new opportunities to work together so that renters aren’t put out on the street. Property owners also can benefit from new programs that aim to stabilize housing and reduce evictions, which are costly for renters and landlords.
A statewide pre-eviction diversion program went into effect Monday. There is funding available to assist people who fell behind on their rent due to COVID-19, and among other things, the program aims to help expedite this aid that’s been slow-moving in Indiana.
Under the pre-eviction diversion program authorized statewide by the Indiana Supreme Court, tenants and landlords will be offered the opportunity to mediate before a formal eviction proceeding goes to court. Renters will be able to apply for the diversion program if an eviction action is filed against them.
As Bartholomew Superior Court 2 Judge Jon Rohde explained, the program is “available only if both parties to the eviction agree to participate. … We will give the proper information to the parties about the program, and then inquire if both parties agree to resolve their dispute through the program,” Rohde told The Republic’s Mark Webber. “If they both agree, a case management plan will be developed to ensure the case is resolved. If they do not agree, the eviction would proceed according to the normal legal eviction process.”
This is a good, common-sense program. We encourage tenants and landlords to take the opportunity to work toward agreements where everyone benefits, and to explore whether some form of rental assistance may be available. After all, the rules are different, and the opportunities for compromise and agreement are greater, when both parties are at the same table working toward a resolution instead of at opposing tables in court.
The need for this kind of program in Indiana cannot be understated. According to the nonprofit Eviction Lab, the Indianapolis area has the 14th highest rate of eviction in the nation. Eviction Lab says 7.27% of Indianapolis-area renters faced eviction in 2016. Fort Wayne was even higher — No. 13 in the nation with an eviction rate of 7.39%. South Bend was 18th with a rate of 6.71%.
Through Oct. 28, 346 evictions were filed this year in Bartholomew County. Comparisons with prior years are difficult because Indiana courts only recently began specifically tracking eviction cases.
Beyond the statistics, every eviction can devastate and stigmatize tenants, especially families. Children frequently are forced to change schools, and renters may lose property when it’s piled on the street or placed in storage.
And those are only the immediate impacts. Evictions become a part of a person’s record, which can harm their ability to secure new housing and can lead to job loss and affect a person’s mental health. According to Eviction Lab, “The evidence strongly indicates that eviction is not just a condition of poverty, it is a cause of it.”
We don’t dispute there will continue to be cases where eviction will be necessary. But where there is a will among renters and landlords to avoid the pain, hardship and expense of eviction, the courts have provided a way.
Columbus Republic, Nov. 4
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
Nov. 9
The Wall Street Journal on federal judge’s rulings in Ohio opioid trial:
The plaintiffs bar has assaulted too many industries to count, but the landmark opioid trial now underway in Ohio may be the worst. The combination of avaricious lawyers, a consolidated case system and a rogue judge is highlighting again the need for Congress and courts to crack down on legal abuse.
Cleveland-based federal Judge Dan Aaron Polster opened proceedings in October in a trial in which two Ohio counties are seeking to hold pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart liable for the opioid epidemic. The counties say pharmacies ignored red flags when they filled opioid prescriptions and caused a “public nuisance.”
The trial is the first of some 3,000 suits against companies in the pharmaceutical supply chain brought by municipalities that have joined with the tort bar to extort distributors and retailers. Johnson & Johnson and three distributors this summer settled various state and local government lawsuits for $26 billion.
The Ohio suits are in what’s known as multidistrict litigation (MDL), a means of sandbagging industry into high-dollar settlements. The tort bar files hundreds of separate lawsuits in different jurisdictions, which the court system consolidates in the name of efficiency. MDL judges often single out test cases to gauge the merits of broader litigation. Too often the process becomes a club to beat corporations into sweeping settlements without a trial.
Judge Poster is wielding the club in the pharmacy litigation. Since landing this MDL in late 2017, he has pressured defendants to settle in the name of doing “something meaningful to abate the crisis.” “We don’t need a lot of briefs and we don’t need trials,“ he said in a 2018 hearing. “None of those are going to solve what we’ve got.” That bias has informed the judge’s decisions throughout the case.
The plaintiffs’ claim is based on a bizarre notion of liability. The companies are accused of filling legal prescriptions for a legal substance for real patients from licensed doctors. The alleged tort is that they should have known they were filling out too many prescriptions, and should have been skeptical of even legal prescriptions above some undefined “red line.”
Yet pharmacists had no reason to know what this ineffable red line was. They also lack legal grounds to deny prescriptions. In many states they must fill prescriptions under penalty of law if the doctor has a valid license and is registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. State medical and pharmacy boards have threatened to discipline pharmacists who refused to fill or watered down opioid prescriptions. Some pharmacists who refused have been sued by doctors for defamation and by patients for discrimination.
The plaintiffs attorneys are arguing that the pharmacists cannot hide behind state law and should have investigated the doctor’s prescriptions. But if a tort can be committed for following the law, then we have entered a brave new world of liability.
Yet Judge Polster has allowed this liability theory to proceed, while pressing the companies at every turn to settle. In one outburst earlier this year, he threatened the companies with bankruptcy if they go to trial.
He has refused to include local, independent pharmacies in the trial, though their day will come if the big chains settle. He’s also ignored the federal rules of civil procedure to give the trial bar an advantage, such as allowing them to amend their complaints by adding claims they previously disavowed. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has rebuked several of his rulings, last year writing that one was “plainly incorrect as a matter of law.”
Judge Polster is undeterred. He has watered down the rules of evidence, including allowing trial lawyers to argue that all they need is “aggregate proof” that “too many” prescriptions were filled, rather than evidence of specific prescriptions that were improperly filled.
Last month a jury member admitted handing out personal research on the case to fellow jurors. The lead counsel for the plaintiffs agreed this was grounds for a mistrial. But Judge Polster prodded the lawyer to reconsider, since if he did order a mistrial he might retire and (hint, hint) hand the case to another (less plaintiff-friendly) judge. The trial continues.
This is grounds for appeal if there’s a trial and verdict. But Judge Polster looks intent on producing a settlement, thereby pressuring the rest of the MDL defendants — including manufacturers and distributors — to settle too.
The opioid epidemic is a scourge, but it has multiple causes and is no justification for abusing the court system. If the pharmacy chains settle and establish this new precedent for public-nuisance litigation, there is no commercial activity in America that couldn’t be vulnerable.
Courtrooms are venues to assess facts and the law. They aren’t forums for policy making, or corporate retribution, or a federal judge to force a settlement on defendants as a capstone to his career.
ONLINE: https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-worst-tort-abuse-ohio-opioid-trial-judge-dan-polster-11636492713
Nov. 9
The Guardian on Belarus and migrants — exploiting the vulnerable:
It is no surprise that a man who treats his own citizens so brutally should use others ruthlessly. Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, has jailed opposition leaders and arrested tens of thousands for protesting against last year’s highly dubious election; many were beaten and tortured. Even in exile, his opponents fear him.
Now, in retaliation for the resulting European Union sanctions on his regime, he is “weaponising” vulnerable people. The European Commission has accused him of gangster tactics, encouraging people from the Middle East and Africa to come to Minsk in the belief it will be easy to enter the EU, and providing transport to the Polish border, where thousands now wait. Armed guards are reported to have forced many across, knowing that they will be rejected. In the words of one Syrian refugee: “We are just an instrument to put the pressure on.”
Mr. Lukashenko’s actions are cynical and despicable. But they are enabled by the cynicism of others. Thousands are at the border zone, with children and the elderly among those trapped in sub-zero temperatures with no food or shelter; eight people are known to have died of exposure in recent weeks, and aid workers believe the true figure is higher. Yet Poland is treating the arrival of these desperate people not as a humanitarian crisis, but an invasion.
It has declared a state of emergency at its border, deployed thousands of troops and changed the law to allow summary expulsions, ignoring asylum requests. It plans a Trump-style wall. It has refused to allow EU observers, humanitarian workers or journalists to enter the 3km zone. While Lithuania and Latvia earlier accepted EU help in dealing with crossings from Belarus, Poland has rejected such offers. Locked in conflict over the rule of law with Brussels, Warsaw is exploiting the migrants to capitalise politically on both anti-EU and anti-migrant sentiment and has gone to revolting lengths to demonise and smear them.
The bloc as a whole has its share of responsibility. Refugees make up only 0.6% of its 445 million population, compared with 4.4% of Turkey’s 84 million population. But it has proved incapable of reaching a collective strategy as eastern countries like Poland shut the doors, wealthier northern nations claim the moral high ground while selectively taking small numbers, and arrival points in the south, such as Greece, say they cannot cope without substantial help – and turn to increasingly punitive responses. The UK, too, is increasingly hostile, with the government seeking to give Border Force staff immunity from prosecution if migrants die while they are pushing back boats. Such approaches and the accompanying rhetoric do not merely respond to political pressures; they fuel anti-migrant feeling.
In the short term, the EU may be right that putting pressure on airlines to halt the flights into Belarus, warning them they will face sanctions, may help to tackle the immediate problem. But it will not resolve the underlying issue that war and insecurity drive people from their homes, and more will be forced out in future. A fairer and more humane response across the continent is possible. Current events are further proof that it is essential.
ONLINE: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/09/the-guardian-view-on-belarus-and-migrants-exploiting-the-vulnerable
Nov. 9
The York (Pa.) Dispatch on Penn State a decade after the Sandusky scandal:
Ten years ago, Pennsylvania was in a state of turmoil.
In November of 2011, the commonwealth’s most high-profile college sports team and its largest university, not to mention a legendary head coach, were caught in the maelstrom of a child sex abuse scandal that rocked the nation and made headlines across the world.
A decade later, the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal still reverberates.
The main characters in the sad saga are either dead, in jail or no longer at Penn State.
Longtime PSU head football coach Joe Paterno died of lung cancer just 74 days after he was fired for his lack of action during the scandal.
Sandusky, a longtime PSU assistant football coach, is, justifiably, still in prison and is unlikely to ever get out. He was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse.
The PSU president at the time, Graham Spanier, and two other administrators — former athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz — served time in jail.
Freeh Report and NCAA sanctions: The independent Freeh Report, commissioned by the PSU Board of Trustees, came out later and concluded that Paterno, Spanier, Curley and Schultz had actively concealed the allegations against Sandusky to protect the football program. It was a scathing condemnation.
Then the NCAA, using the Freeh Report as its guide, announced severe sanctions against the school and the football program. It levied a $60 million fine against PSU, banned the team from postseason play for four years and reduced its football scholarships for that span. It also vacated all of Penn State’s football wins from 1998 to 2011, costing Paterno 111 victories, and put the program on probation for five years.
There was much talk at the time that the PSU football program deserved even harsher penalties.
That is the past.
Where do we stand: Fast forward a decade and where do we stand?
Well, the school and the football program have both made encouraging rebounds, thanks to actions taken by the university to address the failures that led to the scandal.
The entire $60 million was rightly spent in Pennsylvania on programs to treat and prevent child sexual abuse.
PSU instituted reforms to fight child abuse, sexual misconduct and unethical actions. Today, university officials stress that great progress has been made, including a code of conduct that anyone remotely connected with athletics must follow.
The NCAA was impressed enough with PSU’s strides, including it willingness to follow the recommendations of the Freeh Report, that the sanctions were lifted early and Paterno’s victories were restored.
On the field, first Bill O’Brien and later James Franklin followed Paterno as PSU head coaches and helped restore pride, dignity and success to the once-storied program.
Rising from the ashes: All in all, Penn State has risen from the ashes about as well as could be hoped. An epic organizational failure, which allowed the Sandusky scandal to happen, has been followed by reasonable success in making sure it doesn’t happen again.
However, not everyone in Happy Valley is happy. Many still feel that Paterno was unjustly vilified and there is still a serious rift in the state between the Paterno supporters and those that feel he deserves culpability for the scandal.
That fissure may never be closed.
It can’t happen again: Still, the Paterno legacy should not be foremost in our minds as we look back at the Sandusky scandal.
Our paramount concern should be with the young boys that Sandusky terrorized, and how we can make sure that such a horror never occurs again at Penn State or anywhere else.
ONLINE: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2021/11/09/ten-years-after-epic-failure-psu-rises-ashes-sandusky-scandal/6348434001/
Nov. 8
The Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal on federal recognition for N.C.’s Lumbee Tribe:
Among all the issues facing our state and our nation, many of them contentious, there’s one that has had significant bipartisan agreement for decades, yet still hasn’t been resolved: full federal recognition for North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe. But with a little effort and luck, that could finally change.
Though North Carolina formally recognized the Lumbee Tribe in 1885, followed by partial recognition by Congress in 1956, the Lumbee have been struggling for about 130 years to achieve the status that would allow them to receive the federal services and benefits that other federally recognized tribes receive. Legislation has been introduced in Congress 29 times since 1999, but something always seems to gum up the works. They fell two votes short in the Senate in 1992.
We imagine it’s beyond discouraging — it’s frustrating.
But the Lumbee keep trying.
Last week, the U.S. House passed a bill, 357 to 59, in favor of federal recognition. The bill was sponsored by Democrat Rep. G.K. Butterfield, with both Republican Rep. Ted Budd and Democrat Rep. Kathy Manning joining the yeas. Now, the bill goes to the Senate, where Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis have long supported Lumbee recognition. They most recently sponsored a bill recognizing the tribe in April.
“The Lumbee Tribe has been fighting for more than a century to gain federal recognition and, as long as I’m in the U.S. Senate, I’m going to continue my work to make sure this happens,” Tillis said then.
“Despite broad bipartisan support of this legislation over the last three decades, Congress has yet to act on this important bill. This has been a grave disservice to the Lumbee people and the rich culture the tribe contributes to North Carolina. It’s time to get this done. I urge the Senate to swiftly pass this bill,” Burr said.
The Senate doesn’t do anything swiftly, of course — but it’s long past time to bring this one home.
The Lumbee is the largest tribe east of the Mississippi, with at least 55,000 members who live mostly in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland counties — not the most prosperous parts of the state.
Federal recognition would allow the tribe to acquire hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid and also support the potential formation of a tribal reservation.
“This federal recognition will help the Lumbee people not only improve their economy, but enhance their health care systems and schools,” Burr said in April.
Their economic development would certainly benefit others in the poor and rural areas of Eastern North Carolina.
Despite support from both Republicans and Democrats — both former President Trump and current President Biden have said they’d sign the bill if it reached their desk — part of the reason recognition didn’t pass in the past, as some legislators made plain, was simply because they didn’t want to spend the money — money that the Lumbee deserve.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians — the only federally recognized tribe in North Carolina — has also opposed recognition, fearing that the Lumbee might take a slice of their pie by opening a casino, as the Cherokee have done.
Previous iterations of the Senate bill have included a provision that would prevent the Lumbee from opening any sort of gambling operations.
The current bill doesn’t have that provision, but if adding it assists passage, by all means, do so.
The Lumbee don’t “look” or “sound” like American Indians to some observers, who have questioned their authenticity. But they’ve had a distinct community centered mostly in Robeson County since the 1700s, with their own identity, including traditional surnames and a unique dialect.
“We know who we are,” the Lumbee’s tribal chairman, Harvey Godwin Jr., recently told WRAL — a refrain repeated by many Lumbee — “but we want the world to know who we are.”
Federal recognition would provide resources — and dignity.
It’s long past time the Lumbee Tribe received it. Fully.
ONLINE: https://journalnow.com/opinion/editorial/our-view-the-lumbee-have-waited-too-long/article—2af39eb2-40bc-11ec-913d-3b741ddf177d.html
