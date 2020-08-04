To the editor:
It has been stated that truth is the enemy of the media. A couple of weeks ago I thought that the riots and destruction were over. All that was reported on Antenna TV newscasts was COVID-19 news. But the riots were still going on. They were deemed “peaceful protests,” but most of us could and can see otherwise. When interviewed the rioters complained about being arrested or hurt because they didn’t want to take responsibility for their actions. Wouldn’t we want them arrested if they destroyed our property? In the book of Genesis it says, “Then the Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great on the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” And you remember what happened after that. Does it concern anyone that God is getting really, really, really upset with us?
But COVID-19 is still the main story. Mostly, only negative and sorrowful stories are reported about the virus. Positive cases increasing. COVID deaths increasing. Shutting down businesses and closing schools even though it didn’t work the first time. Teachers afraid. Parents afraid. Suicides. Events cancelled, even though people can think for themselves. The argument about masks. No one mentions the eyes. How hard it must be for reporters to search out only the negative stories when there are so many positive ones out there. The reporters don’t realize that there are more than one or two locations in the country. Where is the conservative voice? I can’t pass this up: About an hour ago I heard a breaking news story. “The virus has sickened the economy.” Wow! Who knew? Misinformation makes up most of the news.
The media and those who prod them along want to put fear into our lives and they are succeeding. The virus is real and we’ll get it if a vaccine isn’t found or the medical professionals aren’t allowed to use their own judgment or to use what medications that they have. Since flattening the curve it just takes longer for the virus to get here. (I didn’t mean to make you fearful.)
There is a Christian song by Zach Williams, “Fear is a Liar.” Fear puts into our minds many things that discourage us. “Told we’re not right.” “We’ll never be enough.” “We’re not strong enough to put up a good fight.” “Not good enough.” “Fear robs us of our rest.” “Steals our happiness.” “Stops us in our steps.” “Takes our breath.” Do these things apply to our lives today as we shut ourselves off from the world, afraid to breathe the air around us? “Cast your fear in the fire.”
Life is for living. Through all the sorrow that surrounds us we have to keep on living. We cannot give in to depression, oppression, despair, or stupidity. Don’t let the ones who hurt us steal our joy.
The answer to all of this fear is in another song by Zach and Dolly. “There was Jesus.”
I am blessed to have the many positive friends that I have. All of them are living life in a constructive, joyful, fun way as I try to do. And some of those friends even like me and that is a plus!
Truth matters. State the truth, don’t argue, and keep your focus. “Think for yourself or others will think for you without thinking of you.” — Henry David Thoreau
Live life!
Gene Link
Auburn
