COVID-19 — because of its extremely high cost in lives and slowdowns in various sectors of the global economy — is creating formerly unthinkable changes to our lifestyle and the way we view reality.
Before COVID-19, cities were often seen to have advantages such as:
• more economic prosperity;
• more social and emotional well-being.
But today population density can be perceived as harmful.
Fortunately, a “new normal” world with less anxieties and fears seems to be around the corner, thanks in part to entrepreneurship connected with new products and/or new organizational methods.
The development and distribution of vaccines and constant improvements in medical treatments are proving to be powerful remedies against COVID-19. These advances are some of the most significant new forms of entrepreneurship.
In addition, much of our future could be influenced by entrepreneurship associated with the architecture sector, with its many and diversified economic actors that directly (e.g. an architect) or indirectly (e.g. an electrician) help this sector to operate.
Architecture tends to have significant impact on the development of cities and on the quality of life of people who live in urban areas. Therefore, part of our future could be affected, more or less directly, by entrepreneurship in architecture.
Potential future scenarios, suggest a transition of our society toward:
• more sustainable paths of socio-economic development;
• more eco-friendly ways of doing business;
• safer, healthier and more prosperous forms of urbanization.
Many urban areas may be transformed with new spaces, richer and more diversified plants and vegetation, more energy efficient buildings and increasingly sophisticated transportation systems that use renewable energy sources.
On a smaller scale, the interior design of homes and work spaces appears to be increasingly undergoing modifications that aim to better align with new ways of thinking and the lifestyles that people started to embrace with special energy during the pandemic and the related work-from-home situations. In other words, two main interconnected trends appear to be emerging:
• growing popularity of remote working, as a result of unexpectedly high levels of appreciation of the advantages of this style of work;
• increasing appeal of multi-functional spaces, such as portions of buildings where people can live without clear separations between home and office, as a reflection of the higher levels of popularity of remote working.
These trends that appear to be arising from prolonged periods of indoor confinement seem to also reveal a growing interest in new strategies for:
• a (re)organization of interior architectural spaces with more areas free of noise and new modular solutions that retain visual comfort elements, in order to improve the quality of work and home life;
• a connection of indoor spaces to better quality levels of natural and artificial light, given the beneficial effects of light on human well-being;
• an incorporation of more recyclable and durable materials, energy efficient solutions, and diversified energy sources in buildings, in order to minimize the risks of a full shutdown.
In summary, in a post-pandemic world architects, carpenters, fabricators of building materials and other people involved with the architectural and building sectors — increasingly will be able to coordinate their interactions and collaborative efforts by focusing on the discovery and application of innovative architectural solutions. This will help them respond in the best ways possible to the new forms of lifestyle and trends that are emerging from the COVID-19 crisis.
Lorenzo Bona is founder and owner of Limestone Economics, LLC — limestone-economics.com — a management consulting company, based in Kendallville. Much of his work is directed at supporting international business development projects of small and medium-sized European companies that aspire to approach the North American market. He is a non-resident research fellow at the Tor Vergata Economics Foundation, in Rome, Italy. Born to Italian parents in Boston, he was raised in Italy and was an AFS exchange student at East Noble High School; several years ago he and his family moved from Italy to Kendallville.
