To the Editor:
The City of Kendallville has always done an excellent job in supporting the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, but this year is an exceptional one. This year, in the city of Kendallville, May 13 as proclaimed by Mayor Handshoe is Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day!
This Food Drive is an amazing effort put forward by Letter Carriers around the nation, with the support of the USPS in what is now the largest single day Food Drive in the United States. While this is so significant, many still aren’t aware of what happens on Food Drive day or even where the food goes.
This Saturday, May 13, residents in nearly every town in the US will leave a bag of non perishables in their mailbox and their mail carrier will pick those up, and hand them off to the food bank their respective community. In the Kendallville, that means the food collected goes to Common Grace on Dowling St. where it will be distributed to any in need.
Last year the residents of Kendallville donated 5,615 lbs. of food that benefited our neighbors. What an amazing feat!
Our goal this year is to surpass that number and we know with your help, we can do it! Thanks in advance.
Letter Carriers of Kendallville, Indiana
