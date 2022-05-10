To the editor:
I have been feeling the love from our little corner of the world!
On April 1, I went into the emergency room with very low oxygen levels and very full lungs. After a few scary days, I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis. Basically, my immune system went haywire and attacked my lungs. After 10 days on a ventilator in the ICU, a couple of days weaning off the drugs that kept me in a coma, and days in the hospital and a rehab facility, I finally went home on April 26.
I’m still weak — it generally takes about a week to recover for every day on a ventilator — but with some outpatient rehab and a lot of stubbornness, I should be back to my old self soon enough!
Needless to say, this has been a scary situation for myself and my family, and I have been absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the love and support that we have received during this time. I don’t even know how many prayer chains I’ve been on, and how many people have sent me healing thoughts. We’ve received gifts, money, food and desserts. There has been so much support for my husband, my parents, my in-laws, and my extended family as they’ve taken time off work and away from other duties in order to spend time with me in the hospital and during my recovery. I feel so grateful to a community that has surrounded us with love! I can’t possibly thank everybody individually who has helped us and encouraged us, but thank you all!
I also can’t say enough great things about Parkview and Lutheran hospitals. I was lucky enough to have incredible doctors, nurses, and staff caring for me at Parkview Regional Medical Center through the majority of my recovery, and I spent several days at Lutheran’s rehab hospital before I went home, which was also a great experience. I am so thankful for our world-class hospitals just down the road!
Going through a medical emergency and near-death experience changes your perspective on life. I encourage everybody to make a little more room for love in your hearts, be a little more understanding of your neighbors (especially those who are different from you), and let go of the things that are holding you back from being the best, kindest, most loving version of yourself.
I also urge anybody who hasn’t yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 to go get their shots (and any other vaccines you can get). You don’t want to be on a ventilator if you can help it — trust me! — and you don’t want to use up a ventilator and an ICU bed for a preventable illness if someone else’s immune system decides that their lungs are looking a little suspicious.
And, please, be kind if you see someone still wearing a mask; the way to combat vasculitis (and several other autoimmune disorderss) is to suppress the immune system, meaning that some of us have to be extra careful when we’re out and about.
Thank you all for your amazing support during this time!
Jenny Kobiela-Mondor
Auburn
